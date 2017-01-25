Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionDoDFCCMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » EU asks China to…

EU asks China to open markets following free trade support

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 12:52 am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — The European Union ambassador to China has welcomed its endorsement of free trade in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise to restrict imports and appealed to Beijing to lower its own market barriers.

Hans Dietmar Schweisgut also said Wednesday it was too early to know how Trump’s rejection of an Asian regulatory pact, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, might affect a proposed U.S.-European free trade agreement.

Schweisgut’s comments reflected the potentially far-reaching repercussions of Trump’s promises of changes in U.S. trade and foreign policy.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Schweisgut said Europe welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping’s defense of free trade in a speech last week. But the ambassador said China still lacks a “level playing field” for foreign companies. He said Europe hopes for “concrete action” on Chinese market-opening.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » EU asks China to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy firefighter training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: Supreme Court declares income tax constitutional

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended