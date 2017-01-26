Sports Listen

Eurozone chief hopes for movement on Greek debt talks

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 10:12 am
BRUSSELS (AP) — The eurozone’s top official says he’s hopeful that Greece and its creditors can make progress on an important review of the bailout program that is propping up the country’s debt-laden economy.

Arriving to chair a meeting of eurozone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem said “I’m sure we will find a way to take steps.”

He said it’s important that talks between Greece and its creditors resume in Athens, saying “that’s what we need to restart now.”

Dijsselbloem said he had received assurances from the International Monetary Fund that it still wants to take part in the massive loan program to Greece, where debt is running at around 180 percent of GDP.

But the IMF argues that Greece cannot achieve its fiscal goals under current budget plans without generous debt relief.

