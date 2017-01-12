Sports Listen

Ex-Albanian mayor jailed for sex harassment of city employee

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 10:28 am
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian court has sentenced a former mayor to 32 months in jail for abusing his post and sexually harassing a young woman who worked at City Hall.

The Serious Crime Court in Albania’s capital on Thursday sentenced former Peshkopi mayor Shukri Xhelili after he was found guilty of having fondled and kissed the 20-year-old woman in his office while she resisted, then taken her to a hotel room in Tirana and promised a pay rise in exchange for sexual favors.

The woman recorded the encounter with her cellphone and a private television station, Ora News, broadcast some of the footage. Xhelili was immediately fired from the government, arrested and then replaced in early elections held a few months later.

Peshkopi is located 155 kilometers (96 miles) east of Tirana.

