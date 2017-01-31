Sports Listen

Trending:

NavyHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ex-Iowa senator appeals pay-for-endorsement…

Ex-Iowa senator appeals pay-for-endorsement prison sentence

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 10:33 am < a min read
Share

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa Sen. Kent Sorenson, who accepted money for endorsing presidential candidate Ron Paul in 2012, is appealing the 15-month prison sentence handed down earlier this month.

Judge Robert Pratt shocked Sorenson on Jan. 17 when he sentenced the former lawmaker to prison even though federal prosecutors sought probation. Pratt said those who betray the public trust must be punished. Sorenson pleaded guilty to causing false campaign finance reports to be filed and obstructing an investigation.

Sorenson notified the court Monday of his appeal to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Sorenson was paid $73,000 for switching from Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann’s presidential campaign to Ron Paul days before the 2012 Iowa caucuses.

Advertisement

Three Paul campaign staffers were convicted of filing false campaign finance reports and are appealing.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ex-Iowa senator appeals pay-for-endorsement…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1971: Apollo 14 departs for the moon

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended