Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Senators join forces on legislation to punish Russia Next Story Reward raised for capture of suspect in officer killing
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ex-US senator, 79, escorted…

Ex-US senator, 79, escorted off plane for making a commotion

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 4:11 pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato of New York was escorted off a plane for making a commotion after a 6½-hour delay.

The incident occurred Monday night in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

A witness told the New York Post (http://nyp.st/2iYQigB ) that passengers were already cranky when the JetBlue crew asked people who’d paid for extra legroom to switch seats because of weight and balance issues.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

The 79-year-old Republican ex-senator was in a regular seat and led a chant, “Make them move.”

Advertisement

Video shows D’Amato saying, “They’re throwing me off the plane because I complained about what they were doing.”

D’Amato’s spokesman says he was sleep-deprived after visiting an ailing friend.

JetBlue says passengers can be removed if there’s a situation that could escalate.

D’Amato represented New York from 1981 to 1999.

___

Information from: New York Post, http://www.nypost.com

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ex-US senator, 79, escorted…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Senators join forces on legislation to punish Russia Next Story Reward raised for capture of suspect in officer killing