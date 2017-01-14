Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Obama urges public to embrace the ‘work of citizenship’
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Family money: 2 sisters…

Family money: 2 sisters lead Vermont appropriations panels

By WILSON RING January 14, 2017 7:34 am
Share

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Anyone looking for money from the Vermont Legislature will have to go through a formidable pair of sisters first.

Rep. Catherine “Kitty” Toll and her older sister, Sen. Jane Kitchel, lead their respective chambers’ appropriations committees. The Democrats say it’s a recognition of their abilities that follows a lifetime of service and being immersed in current events.

Toll and Kitchel still live within a few miles of where they grew up in Danville in Vermont’s rural and conservative Northeast Kingdom. They make the 40-minute commute to Montpelier most every day during the legislative session.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Kitchel has served in the Legislature since 2005 and rose to the helm of the appropriations committee in 2011. Toll arrived in 2009 and assumed her chairmanship this month.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Family money: 2 sisters…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Obama urges public to embrace the ‘work of citizenship’