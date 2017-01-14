Family money: 2 sisters lead Vermont appropriations panels

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Anyone looking for money from the Vermont Legislature will have to go through a formidable pair of sisters first.

Rep. Catherine “Kitty” Toll and her older sister, Sen. Jane Kitchel, lead their respective chambers’ appropriations committees. The Democrats say it’s a recognition of their abilities that follows a lifetime of service and being immersed in current events.

Toll and Kitchel still live within a few miles of where they grew up in Danville in Vermont’s rural and conservative Northeast Kingdom. They make the 40-minute commute to Montpelier most every day during the legislative session.

Kitchel has served in the Legislature since 2005 and rose to the helm of the appropriations committee in 2011. Toll arrived in 2009 and assumed her chairmanship this month.