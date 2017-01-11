Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Details of the 6 VW executives indicted by the US Next Story Baltimore, US reach consent decree over policing
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Family of boy killed…

Family of boy killed on Kansas waterslide settles with park

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 2:54 pm
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a Kansas lawmaker’s 10-year-old son killed last summer on what was billed as the world’s tallest water slide has reached a settlement with the park’s owner.

Terms of the deal filed Wednesday in Kansas’ Johnson County District Court involving Caleb Schwab’s family were not immediately released.

A spokeswoman for Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts, Winter Prosapio, confirmed the settlement, which was first reported by The Kansas City Star. She declined to elaborate, other than to say the park’s owners plan to follow through on demolishing the slide as announced in November.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

An attorney for two women injured with Schwab during the ill-fated ride last Aug. 7 says Wednesday’s action does not resolve any potential liabilities against the park by his clients.

Advertisement

No charges have been filed.

Topics:
Business News Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Family of boy killed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Details of the 6 VW executives indicted by the US Next Story Baltimore, US reach consent decree over policing