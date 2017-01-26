Sports Listen

‘Fatal Vision’ surgeon pursues appeal, insists he’s innocent

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER January 26, 2017 11:30 am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for a former Army surgeon convicted of killing his pregnant wife and their two daughters nearly 50 years ago have argued for his innocence in federal court.

They urged an appeals panel Thursday to consider evidence in the so-called “Fatal Vision” case that came to light decades after he was sent to prison.

Attorney Hart Miles said after the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hearing that 73-year-old Jeffrey MacDonald will “continue to maintain his innocence until the end of his days.”

MacDonald has long maintained that his family was killed by drug-crazed hippies who broke into their North Carolina apartment.

U.S. Attorney John Bruce described the defense evidence as insignificant and said the case against MacDonald remains strong.

Topics:
Defense Government News U.S. News
