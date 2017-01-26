Sports Listen

Federal judge who surrendered cases takes medical leave

By Associated Press January 26, 2017 1:22 pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana who has been mysteriously pulled off or surrendered a string of cases over the past year is now taking medical leave.

Tony Moore, clerk of court for the Western District of Louisiana, confirmed Thursday that U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi has taken medical leave and asked the chief judge to reassign cases assigned to her.

Moore could not say how long the leave will last.

More than two dozen cases originally assigned to Minaldi have been reassigned to another judge since late December.

Government News
The Associated Press

