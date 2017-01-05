Feds: 2 lawmakers targets in bribery conspiracy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Federal investigators disclosed Thursday that two Maryland lawmakers, one now out of office, are targets of a public corruption probe and expected to be charged in a bribery scheme that already has resulted in charges against two Prince George’s County liquor board officials and two business owners.

The two lawmakers were unnamed in federal affidavits that outlined a bribery conspiracy in which officials were paid for favorable liquor license actions. One is described as a former lawmaker, and another is described as a current legislator. Liquor Board Director David Dae Sok Son, 40, of Bowie, and Commissioner Anuj Sud, 39, of Hyattsville, and two business owners, Young Jung Paig, 62, of Beltsville and Shin Ja Lee, 55, of Landover are charged with bribery and conspiracy. Paig owns Central Avenue Restaurant & Liquor Store and Lee owns Palmer Liquor Store.

“The defendants allegedly paid cash bribes to state and local officials in Prince George’s County in return for favorable action concerning liquor licenses,” said U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein. “Our government is not supposed to work that way.”

The case highlights a pay-to-play culture that has bedeviled Prince George’s County in the past. Former Prince George’s County Executive Jack Johnson pleaded guilty in 2011 to corruption charges involving bribes and transactions that also enmeshed developers and Johnson’s wife, Leslie Johnson, who tried to hide thousands of dollars in her underwear as investigators arrived at their home in 2010. Johnson left federal prison last month and entered a residential facility in Baltimore.

Advertisement

In the current case, one of the state lawmakers became a cooperating witness with the FBI in June 2014, but stopped cooperating in July 2015. The official “has no criminal convictions but is a target of an on-going public corruption investigation and has signed a plea agreement” to plead guilty while acknowledging certain incriminating facts, according to the affidavit. It didn’t elaborate on the charges involved but added that the official was providing information to law enforcement in hopes of receiving a more lenient sentence.

The other state legislator became a cooperating witness in April 2016 and is expected to face criminal charges in the investigation, authorities said.

Son solicited and facilitated bribes ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, from lobbyists and business owners, including Paig and Lee, according to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint. It’s alleged that Son facilitated payments to an elected official for help moving a business to the county and grants the official controlled.

In 2015, Son solicited and facilitated bribe payments from lobbyists and business owners who were interested in the “Sunday Sales Bill,” which established up to 100 Sunday liquor sales permits in the county, prosecutors allege. After the bill passed, Son arranged a lunch with an elected official, Paig, and Lee. Prosecutors allege that Son told the official to meet Paig in the bathroom, where Paig is “going to hook you up.” Paig gave the official an envelope containing $4,000 cash, the documents stated. Months later, Son received a $4,000 bribe payment from a lobbyist for his assistance in ensuring that the lobbyist’s clients received Sunday Sales licenses, according to prosecutors. The lobbyist, who is unnamed, also is a target in the ongoing investigation and expected to face criminal charges, according to investigators.

Lee and Paig later talked to Son about getting beneficial legislation introduced related to the Sunday Sales bill and indicated that they would be willing to pay $50,000 to make that happen, court documents allege. Son spoke with a second elected official who agreed to introduce legislation and arranged for Paig and Lee to meet the official to make a “down payment,” the documents state.

After the meeting, prosecutors allege law enforcement officials watched Paig get in the elected official’s car and after he got out, the official drove to a bank in the same shopping center and deposited $4,000. Bank surveillance video shows the official pulling a stack of cash out of his right and left pockets and handing them to the teller.

Court documents allege Sud solicited bribes from a lobbyist in exchange for assistance with liquor board matters. Later, Sud and the lobbyist discussed Sud voting favorably in two upcoming hearings concerning the lobbyist’s clients, in exchange for money, the documents state. They add that Sud took favorable action on behalf of the lobbyist’s client at two separate hearings in 2015, and after each hearing the lobbyist gave Sud $1,000 cash for Sud’s assistance.

Court records did not list any lawyers for the defendants.