Feds expand Ball’s Bluff battlefield landmark acreage

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 4:52 am
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — The federal government has greatly expanded the acreage of a national historic landmark commemorating Ball’s Bluff Battlefield in northern Virginia.

Loudoun County officials announced Friday that the U.S. Department of the Interior has approved a request to expand the landmark from 76 acres near Leesburg to more than 3,300 acres on both sides of the Potomac River, encompassing land in Virginia and Maryland.

County officials say the designation does not affect private property rights but helps convey the land’s importance in American history.

The Battle of Ball’s Bluff in October 1861 was a significant Confederate victory and caused alarm in Washington about the direction of the war.

