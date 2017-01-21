Sports Listen

First hearing on Baltimore police consent decree postponed

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 1:50 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A judge has granted the Justice Department’s request to postpone a hearing on a proposed consent decree involving Baltimore’s police department to give officials time to brief the new administration of President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge James Bredar noted Friday that the city didn’t object to the delay. He put off the hearing from Tuesday to Feb. 1.

The Justice Department and the city signed the decree last week to settle to a complaint filed by the Justice Department based on its investigation of the police department. The investigation began after the 2015 death of a young, black man who was injured in a police van.

Bredar has told the Justice Department and city officials that he has dozens of questions about the proposed agreement.

