Sports Listen

Trending:

Records ManagementOPMCongressTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Inquiries go on as independent ethics office wins reprieve Next Story Agency orders TransUnion, Equifax to pay $23M for false ads
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » First lady to help…

First lady to help recognize school counselor of the year

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE January 3, 2017 5:24 pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Michelle Obama helps recognize the school counselor of the year later this week, aides say it will also mark her final public event as first lady.

Mrs. Obama joked last year that Friday’s ceremony might be one of the last White House events “before they kick us out in January of 2017″ — and she could be right.

President Barack Obama’s term ends two weeks later, at noon on Jan. 20.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

School counselors from across the country are expected in the White House East Room on Friday to help honor the 2017 school counselor of the year.

Advertisement

The American School Counselor Association says that person is Terri Tchorzynski from the Calhoun Area Career Center in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » First lady to help…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1959: Alaska admitted as 49th U.S. state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Inquiries go on as independent ethics office wins reprieve Next Story Agency orders TransUnion, Equifax to pay $23M for false ads