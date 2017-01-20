Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Dow industrials turn higher after 5 straight losses Next Story George H.W. Bush, wife remain hospitalized in Houston
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ford expects $2B net…

Ford expects $2B net income drop due to pension change

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 12:50 pm
Share

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford says that a change in the way it values pension obligations will cut its 2016 net income by $2 billion.

According to a regulatory filing, in 2015, Ford changed the way it measures pension gains and losses so they’re counted in the year they occur.

Ford will record a pretax pension charge of about $3 billion for the year. It says the loss is a special item so it won’t affect adjusted pretax profit. Ford still expects to meet guidance of about $10.2 billion in adjusted pretax profit for last year.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

The company says its pension plan was underfunded by $8.9 billion in 2016, compared with $8.2 billion a year earlier.

Advertisement

Ford Motor Co. reports fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Thursday.

Topics:
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Ford expects $2B net…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Dow industrials turn higher after 5 straight losses Next Story George H.W. Bush, wife remain hospitalized in Houston