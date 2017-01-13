Sports Listen

Former congressman’s request to delay prison term is denied

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 7:17 am
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court has denied a disgraced former Pennsylvania congressman’s request to remain free while appealing his conviction on racketeering charges while his supporters seek a reprieve from President Barack Obama.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit rejected former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah’s petition on Tuesday along with similar pleas made by two of his co-defendants.

The 60-year-old West Philadelphia Democrat is set to begin serving his 10-year sentence on Jan. 25, after he was convicted in June of using more than $600,000 in government grants and nonprofit funds on personal and campaign expenses.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2iOkZ74 ) supporters urged Obama to absolve Fattah, claiming there was misconduct by investigators.

Fattah served nearly 20 years in Congress.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

