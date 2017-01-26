Sports Listen

Former N Carolina Sen.…

Former N Carolina Sen. Hagan moved to Atlanta rehab center

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 12:55 pm
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan of North Carolina is now in an Atlanta rehabilitation center and has made strides while recovering from a brain inflammation.

Hagan was in a Washington hospital last month and was diagnosed with encephalitis.

A statement released Thursday through a family spokeswoman says Hagan now has been moved to Georgia to a hospital for individuals with spinal cord and brain injuries. Hagan’s doctors still are unsure how she contracted encephalitis.

The statement says she has started to regain some of the responsiveness she had lost. Her husband, Chip, says in the statement that the recovery process will be long.

The 63-year-old Hagan is a Greensboro Democrat who defeated Sen. Elizabeth Dole in 2008. She lost to Republican Thom Tillis in 2014.

Government News Health News U.S. News
