Former N Carolina Sen. Hagan moved to Atlanta rehab center

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan of North Carolina is now in an Atlanta rehabilitation center and has made strides while recovering from a brain inflammation.

Hagan was in a Washington hospital last month and was diagnosed with encephalitis.

A statement released Thursday through a family spokeswoman says Hagan now has been moved to Georgia to a hospital for individuals with spinal cord and brain injuries. Hagan’s doctors still are unsure how she contracted encephalitis.

The statement says she has started to regain some of the responsiveness she had lost. Her husband, Chip, says in the statement that the recovery process will be long.

Advertisement

The 63-year-old Hagan is a Greensboro Democrat who defeated Sen. Elizabeth Dole in 2008. She lost to Republican Thom Tillis in 2014.