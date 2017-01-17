French candidate Valls lightly slapped during campaign stop

PARIS (AP) — Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls has been seen getting lightly slapped on the chin by a young man during a presidential campaign stop in the western region of Brittany.

A video posted on the website of local newspaper Le Telegramme Tuesday showed Valls emerging from a building to applause from a small group of people in the city of Lamballe.

Valls walks toward the crowd shaking hands. At one point, a young man wearing a purple sweatshirt is seen shaking the Socialist candidate’s hand and then with the same hand, giving Valls a small slap on the lower face.

A bodyguard at the candidate’s side immediately clamped the man to the ground.

Valls resigned as prime minister last month to run in this month’s Socialist presidential primary.