Funeral concludes for Pennsylvania trooper killed on duty

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — The funeral for a 23-year-old Pennsylvania state trooper killed in the line of duty is over and a large motorcade will soon head to the cemetery for his burial.

The service for Trooper Landon Weaver on Thursday in Altoona was attended by police from around Pennsylvania and other states, the governor and the state police commissioner.

Police say the first-year officer was shot and killed Friday by 32-year-old Jason Robison, a suspect Weaver was investigating for alleged violations of a protective order.

Police tracked Robison to an unoccupied mobile home nearby and shot and killed him after they say he didn’t comply with orders and made threats.