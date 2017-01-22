Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: Trump singles out FBI’s Comey at reception Next Story Trump’s State nominee raises doubts on Colombia peace pact
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » George H.W. Bush improving,…

George H.W. Bush improving, wife staying night in hospital

By JUAN A. LOZANO January 22, 2017 4:11 pm
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush’s health continues to improve and his wife, who is also recovering from illness, has chosen to remain hospitalized one more night to be “closer to her husband,” a family spokesman said Sunday.

The 92-year-old former president and his wife Barbara remained at Houston Methodist Hospital. He has been receiving treatment for breathing difficulties from pneumonia while she is recovering from bronchitis.

The 41st president’s vital signs are normal and doctors hope he can be moved out of intensive care in the next day or two, said Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Bush has been in the Houston hospital now for a week. Doctors on Wednesday inserted a breathing tube, and a ventilator was employed to assist his breathing. The tube was removed Friday.

Advertisement

Barbara Bush, 91, entered the hospital Wednesday after feeling run down and coughing for the past few weeks. Doctors determined she had bronchitis. Her health has improved since receiving treatment.

“Mrs. Bush was given the option of being discharged today, but has elected to remain at Houston Methodist Hospital one more evening to continue her recovery and to be closer to her husband,” McGrath said.

McGrath added the Bushes wanted to make sure “they thank their well-wishers for their kindness, and especially their prayers.”

In a tweet on Saturday, McGrath said the couple’s spirits were up, they were very interested “in inauguration doings” and were “very happy” that President Donald Trump went to see the men and women of the CIA. On Saturday, Trump traveled to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, and spoke to a group of about 400 people in attendance. Bush served as CIA director from 1976 to 1977.

The couple’s 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in American history.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter at www.twitter.com/juanlozano70

Topics:
Business News Government News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » George H.W. Bush improving,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: Trump singles out FBI’s Comey at reception Next Story Trump’s State nominee raises doubts on Colombia peace pact