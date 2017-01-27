Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » German, French leaders pay…

German, French leaders pay tribute to extremist attack dead

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 11:57 am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande have paid tribute to the victims of a truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin a month ago.

The two leaders placed flowers Friday at a makeshift memorial on the capital’s Breitscheidplatz where a Tunisian man whose asylum application had been rejected drove a hijacked truck into the market, killing 12 and wounding dozens of others.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

At a joint press conference ahead of visiting the site, Merkel and Hollande said Islamic extremism was a problem for all of Europe, and vowed to work together to fight it.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » German, French leaders pay…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended