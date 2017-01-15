Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Few Asian-Americans hold top legal jobs, new study says Next Story Brennan rips into Trump over tweets, Russia
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Germany: Merkel ally regrets…

Germany: Merkel ally regrets manner of critic’s departure

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 11:34 am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — A top official in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party says he’s not surprised by the departure of a hard-line conservative lawmaker who had increasingly been at odds with the German leader, but regrets the manner of it.

Lawmaker Erika Steinbach announced she was leaving Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union in a newspaper interview. She argued that Merkel’s government has exceeded its mandate by allowing large numbers of migrants in and eurozone bailouts to Greece and by accelerating Germany’s exit from nuclear power.

CDU general secretary Peter Tauber told the dpa news agency Sunday that Steinbach’s departure was no surprise.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

But he added: “I find it regrettable that Mrs. Steinbach is going about it this way. Spreading excessive and unjustified accusations via the media and not in a direct conversation is not conservative.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Germany: Merkel ally regrets…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Few Asian-Americans hold top legal jobs, new study says Next Story Brennan rips into Trump over tweets, Russia