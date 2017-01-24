Germany will hold this year’s general election on Sept. 24.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s head of state says this year’s general election will be held Sept. 24.

German President Joachim Gauck on Tuesday announced he’d approved the Cabinet’s proposed date, the last Sunday in September.

The vote is expected to see the nationalist Alternative for Germany, or AfD, enter the national parliament on a wave of anti-migrant sentiment. They’re currently polling about 12 percent.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will be running for a fourth term, although it is far from certain who would join her in a coalition government if AfD takes a significant share of votes away from other parties.

Merkel’s conservative bloc is currently atop the polls with about 36 percent support, followed by her current coalition partner Social Democrats with around 21 percent.