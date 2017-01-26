Germany’s invite to journalist angers Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has criticized Germany after its Justice Ministry invited a prominent journalist who is accused of espionage in Turkey as a guest of honor to an event.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said Thursday Turkey regarded the invitation extended to Can Dundar as “provocation” at a time when troubled ties with Germany were returning to normal.
The former editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet newspaper was sentenced to more than five years in prison last year for reports on alleged government arms shipments to Syria. The case is being appealed.
He has since moved to Germany while Turkish authorities have issued warrants for his arrest.
Muftuoglu said: “We have conveyed to our German interlocutors our expectations for cooperation.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to visit Turkey next week.