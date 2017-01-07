Sports Listen

Ghana’s new president, vice president sworn into office

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 7:55 am
ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s chief justice swore in the nation’s newly elected President Nana Akufo-Addo amid a sea of people dressed in the red, blue and white colors of his party.

Akufo-Addo, 72, won the Dec. 7 election on his third run for the office, defeating incumbent John Dramani Mahama. The race was largely seen as a referendum on how the incumbent party had managed the economy in this long stable democracy.

This is the fourth time a Ghanaian president has peacefully stepped aside to make way for a newly elected leader, after the country suffered more than a decade of military dictatorship.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was also sworn in Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by a number of African leaders, who will meet to discuss Gambia’s political crisis.

