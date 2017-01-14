Sports Listen

GOP governors’ group pours $5 million into Virginia race

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 3:20 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Republican Governors Association has donated $5 million to a political-action committee to help the GOP take back the Virginia governor’s mansion.

The donation is the largest in Virginia political history and suggests Republicans like their chances to win this year’s race for governor. However, the RGA could take the money back if that outlook changes.

Democrats have won three of the past four governors’ races in Virginia, where governors are limited to a single term.

RGA spokesman Jon Thompson says the group sees Virginia “as a race that’s very vulnerable for party flip.”

Former Republican National Committee chairman Ed Gillespie is seeking the GOP nomination for governor along with Prince William County board chairman Corey Stewart and state Sen. Frank Wagner.

Government News
