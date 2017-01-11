Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForcePay freezeDHSTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: Trump refuses to take question from CNN reporter
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Greek officials link gun…

Greek officials link gun fired at police with far leftists

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 1:15 pm
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say a gun fired against police outside a political party headquarters in Athens was used in past attacks claimed by domestic far-left extremists.

No group has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack outside the main office of the opposition Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement. One policeman was injured.

A police statement Wednesday said tests on bullet casings and fragments from the scene matched an assault rifle used in attacks on the same party’s offices in 2014 and on the Mexican embassy in 2016.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

These attacks, which injured no one, were claimed by the Organization for Revolutionary Self-Defense. The same group claimed a hand grenade attack last year that lightly injured a police guard outside the French embassy in Athens.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Greek officials link gun…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon nat'l monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story The Latest: Trump refuses to take question from CNN reporter