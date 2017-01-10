Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story AP PHOTOS: Kim’s call on economy has North Korea scrambling
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Guantanamo Bay convict charged…

Guantanamo Bay convict charged with assault in Australia

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 1:15 am
Share

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — David Hicks, the first prisoner held at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to be convicted by a military court, has appeared in an Australian court charged with assaulting his partner.

Hicks appeared in a court in his hometown of Adelaide for a pretrial conference on Tuesday on a charge that he assaulted his partner in September. The 41-year-old has yet to plea to the charge, which carries a potential two-year prison sentence.

He was released on bail to appear next on Feb. 28.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

The Muslim convert was captured in Afghanistan in late 2001 and then spent more than five years at Guantanamo Bay.

Advertisement

He pleaded guilty in a military court in 2007 to providing material support to terrorism. An appeals court struck down his conviction in 2015.

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Guantanamo Bay convict charged…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Flying first class

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War threat

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story AP PHOTOS: Kim’s call on economy has North Korea scrambling