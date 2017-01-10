Guantanamo Bay convict charged with assault in Australia

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — David Hicks, the first prisoner held at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to be convicted by a military court, has appeared in an Australian court charged with assaulting his partner.

Hicks appeared in a court in his hometown of Adelaide for a pretrial conference on Tuesday on a charge that he assaulted his partner in September. The 41-year-old has yet to plea to the charge, which carries a potential two-year prison sentence.

He was released on bail to appear next on Feb. 28.

The Muslim convert was captured in Afghanistan in late 2001 and then spent more than five years at Guantanamo Bay.

He pleaded guilty in a military court in 2007 to providing material support to terrorism. An appeals court struck down his conviction in 2015.