Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Haiti holds final round…

Haiti holds final round of election cycle started in 2015

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 12:06 pm
Share

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti is holding a final round of legislative contests that close a repeatedly derailed election cycle that started in 2015.

President-elect Jovenel Moise’s political faction and its allies are hoping to increase their majority in the Parliament in Sunday’s eight Senate runoffs.

Voters are also choosing 5,500 municipal authorities in local elections that are years overdue and whose tardiness has frustrated many.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Alix Pierre is one of hundreds of voters who flocked to a polling station in the Canape Vert section of Haiti’s capital. He says he was relieved elections were concluding “after it took such a long time.”

Advertisement

Turnout elsewhere appears to be paltry, with numerous voting centers reporting only a trickle of voters.

Moise’s oath-of-office ceremony is slated for Feb. 7.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Haiti holds final round…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended