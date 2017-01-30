Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are OPEN on Monday, Jan. 30

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Hard-line Muslim leader named…

Hard-line Muslim leader named in Indonesia defamation case

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 9:30 am
Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say the leader of a hard-line Islamic group behind massive blasphemy protests last year is a suspect in a case alleging he defamed the state ideology.

West Java police spokesman Yusri Yunus said Monday that police have sufficient evidence against Islamic Defenders Front leader Rizieq Shihab, including video and expert opinions.

The protests late last year against the minority Christian governor of Jakarta rocked the government of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Yunus said Rizieq’s alleged offenses can be punished by prison time of more than four years.

Advertisement

Indonesia’s state ideology Pancasila promotes five principles — belief in God, humanitarianism, nationalism, democracy and social justice. It was established by the country’s founding president Sukarno.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Hard-line Muslim leader named…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended