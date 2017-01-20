Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story El Chapo is hauled off to US jail that has held terrorists
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Harry Middleton, LBJ speechwriter…

Harry Middleton, LBJ speechwriter and historian, dies at 95

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 7:12 pm
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Harry Middleton, a former speechwriter to Lyndon B. Johnson and later the longtime director of his presidential library, has died. He was 95.

LBJ Presidential Library spokeswoman Anne Wheeler said Middleton died Friday. A former journalist who once worked for The Associated Press, Middleton was hired toward the end of Johnson’s presidency in 1967 and followed him back to Texas after leaving the White House.

He wrote two books with Johnson and went on to run his presidential library from 1970 until 2002. Luci Baines Johnson said her father’s friend was “universally admired and loved.”

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

The LBJ Library helped declassify hundreds of thousands of records from the Johnson administration under Middleton, including documents pertaining to the Vietnam War.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Harry Middleton, LBJ speechwriter…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story El Chapo is hauled off to US jail that has held terrorists