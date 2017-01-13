Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Group: Government animal disease lab needs better oversight Next Story Tennessee traffic stop ends with police shooting 2 people
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Immigrant groups to rally…

Immigrant groups to rally against Trump’s planned crackdown

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 1:35 pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Immigrant rights advocates are planning dozens of rallies across the country this weekend in what they are calling a “first salvo” against President-elect Donald Trump’s pledged hard line on immigration.

Union leaders and young immigrants are organizing more than 50 protests and cultural events on Saturday from Philadelphia to Phoenix.

Activists hope the events will highlight the power of the immigrant rights movement and show the incoming administration that immigrants living here illegally don’t plan to leave despite Trump’s calls for a border wall and more deportations.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

The crowds are expected to be nowhere near as big as the massive street marches a decade ago against a Republican-backed immigration bill. Experts say the scale of future immigrant rights demonstrations will hinge on what actions Trump takes once in office.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Immigrant groups to rally…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Group: Government animal disease lab needs better oversight Next Story Tennessee traffic stop ends with police shooting 2 people