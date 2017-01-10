In subtle rebuke to Trump, Clinton extols diplomacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton is offering an impassioned tribute to the power of diplomacy, saying the United States will “weather every storm on the horizon” by staying true to its values.

Clinton’s short address at the opening of a new State Department museum on Tuesday evening is a subtle rebuke of Donald Trump, who has already broken decades of diplomatic protocol through his interactions with foreign leaders during his transition.

Clinton called diplomacy “one of the greatest forces for peace, prosperity and progress the world has ever known” and warning that democratic freedom is “under attack across the world.”

The former secretary of state was making a rare public appearance after her 2016 loss. She spoke at the U.S. Diplomacy Center pavilion, a museum and education center aimed at promoting American diplomacy.