India IT stocks slip amid worries about stricter H-1B visas

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 4:29 am < a min read
NEW DELHI (AP) — The shares of top Indian IT companies are falling in response to news of proposed U.S. legislation that would require salaries for H-1B visa holders to be doubled to make it harder for companies to replace American workers with those from countries like India.

By late afternoon Tuesday shares of all the main IT companies, like Infosys, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services, had all fallen 2-4 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The High-Skilled Integrity and Fairness Act of 2017 introduced in the House of Representative by California Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren aims to end what it calls the “abuse” of the work visa program. If enacted it would raise the minimum salary for those applying for H1-B visas to $130,000 from the current $60,000.

Topics:
Business News Government News Technology News
