Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Marine faces hearing in Parris Island hazing probe Next Story Ohio Supreme Court delays serial killer’s execution date
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Inmate suing over forced…

Inmate suing over forced meds won’t enter court; case tossed

By DAVE COLLINS January 5, 2017 9:29 am
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawsuit by a prison inmate who said Connecticut officials medicated him with psychotropic drugs against his will has been dismissed because he refused to enter the courtroom on the first day of trial.

U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant said Thursday that she tossed the case because Kacey Lewis refused to participate in the trial.

Bryant played a recording of a conversation she had with Lewis. He said officials confiscated his notes and documents and he couldn’t proceed without them. Lewis also said he wasn’t allowed to shower before court.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Lewis didn’t name the officials. He has been representing himself.

Advertisement

State officials expect Lewis to appeal.

He is suing medical staff at Northern Correctional Institution in Somers and accusing them of violating his constitutional rights by forcibly medicating him.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Inmate suing over forced…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Armed Forces full honor review

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1972: Nixon launches space shuttle program

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Marine faces hearing in Parris Island hazing probe Next Story Ohio Supreme Court delays serial killer’s execution date