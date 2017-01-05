Iran activist not yet taken to hospital after hunger strike

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The lawyer of an imprisoned Iranian activist who just ended a 71-day hunger strike says his client has yet to be taken to a hospital.
Lawyer Amir Raisian told The Associated Press on Thursday that Arash Sadeghi remained at Evin prison despite judicial officials approving his transfer to a hospital.
Raisian said prison authorities had offered no reason why Sadeghi had not been transferred, though he remained “hopeful” his client would be moved soon.
OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents
Sadeghi is serving a 15-year prison sentence for several charges. He ended his hunger strike Tuesday after his wife, imprisoned in a separate case, won a temporary release.
Amnesty International has criticized the delay in Sadeghi’s transfer, saying he “must receive specialized, urgent and potentially life-saving treatment without any further delay.”