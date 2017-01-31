Sports Listen

Iran refute to confirm conducting missile test

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 4:51 am < a min read
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister is refusing to confirm that the country conducted a missile test, saying Iran’s missile program is not part of a 2015 landmark nuclear deal between his country and world powers.

The White House said Monday it is studying the details of an Iranian ballistic missile test. Iran is the subject of a United Nations Security Council resolution prohibiting tests of ballistic missiles designed to deliver a nuclear warhead.

Speaking to a joint news conference Tuesday with visiting French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault, Zarif said: “The missile issue is not part of the nuclear deal.”

His remarks came after being asked if Iran has conducted a missile test recently.

Zarif reiterated Iran’s traditional stance, saying the country’s missiles are “not designed for the capability of carrying a nuclear warhead.”

