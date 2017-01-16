Sports Listen

Ireland opposes shift of US embassy site in Israel

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 7:47 am
BRUSSELS (AP) — Ireland is opposed to the United States moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a step that would anger the Palestinians.

Irish Foreign Minister Charles Flanagan said Monday “I would be concerned at any unilateral departure from what has been a long held position of the United Nations as far as the siting of embassies is concerned.”

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has not yet laid out a clear policy for the Middle East, but has signaled he will be more sympathetic to Israel’s hard-line right than previous administrations. He has vowed to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Flanagan’s remarks came at a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, where tensions between Israel and Palestinians are high on the agenda.

Government News
