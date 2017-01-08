Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story US seeks death penalty in Florida airport shooting case
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Israel sorry for staffer's…

Israel sorry for staffer’s call to ‘take down’ UK minister

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 4:51 am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Israel’s embassy in Britain has apologized after an employee was recorded saying he wanted to “take down” a U.K. government minister who has criticized Israeli settlement-building in the West Bank.

The Mail on Sunday newspaper published footage of senior political officer Shai Masot saying Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan was causing “a lot of problems.” The meeting between Masot and an aide to a British Conservative lawmaker was covertly filmed by a journalist for Qatari-owned broadcaster Al-Jazeera.

Masot is also heard calling Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson “an idiot,” but adding he is “basically good.”

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Israel’s embassy said in a statement that the comments were “completely unacceptable,” and that ambassador Mark Regev had apologized to Duncan. It said Masot would be ending his term of employment with the embassy “shortly.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Israel sorry for staffer's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story US seeks death penalty in Florida airport shooting case