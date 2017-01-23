Sports Listen

Israeli leader urges no ‘surprises’ for Trump administration

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 10:21 am
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says he doesn’t want to surprise the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, while recognizing the “significant opportunities” the new president may present.

Netanyahu has been under fierce pressure from hardline coalition partners to step up settlement activities, particularly under a new U.S. administration that is expected to be more accepting of Israel’s settlement policies.

On Sunday, Netanyahu delayed a vote on an explosive proposal to annex one of the West Bank’s largest settlements, apparently to coordinate his policy toward the Palestinians with Washington.

Netanyahu told a meeting of his Likud party Monday “this is not the time to shoot from the hip” and he intends to deploy “responsible and informed diplomacy” with the new administration.

Netanyahu and Trump are expected to meet in Washington next month.

