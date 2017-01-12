Israeli media: Police question Netanyahu’s wife amid scandal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media are reporting that police questioned the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of an investigation into allegations that he improperly accepted gifts from wealthy supporters.

Israel Radio and other media outlets Thursday reported that Sara Netanyahu was interviewed by police the night before. Police had no immediate comment.

The prime minister has been questioned twice by police over allegedly receiving gifts from high-powered Hollywood and business figures. Much of the details of the spiraling scandal have emerged from media reports.

Earlier this week, media reported that Netanyahu tried to negotiate a deal for more positive coverage by a major Israeli newspaper in 2014 in exchange for diminishing the impact of a free pro-Netanyahu daily.

Advertisement

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and calls the allegations a witch hunt.