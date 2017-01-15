Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Bahrain executes 3 convicted in deadly police bombing
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Jordan's foreign, interior ministers…

Jordan’s foreign, interior ministers replaced in reshuffle

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 6:12 am
Share

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s interior and foreign ministers have been replaced in a Cabinet reshuffle, at a time of public discontent with perceived security lapses and rising unemployment.

King Abdullah II swore in the new Cabinet on Sunday, with six of 30 posts being reassigned.

Outgoing Interior Minister Salameh Hamad was moved to the post of state minister. Hamad had faced a motion of no confidence in parliament over his handling of last month’s shooting attacks by Islamic State group militants that rattled the kingdom. The attack in the central province of Karak killed 11 members of the security forces and three civilians, including a Canadian tourist.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Incoming Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi, a former deputy prime minister and newspaper editor, replaces Jordanian diplomat Nasser Judeh.

Advertisement

Cabinet reshuffles are relatively common in Jordan.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Jordan's foreign, interior ministers…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Bahrain executes 3 convicted in deadly police bombing