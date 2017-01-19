Sports Listen

Judge in ex-Illinois congressman’s trial recuses herself

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 10:04 pm
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge who was to preside over the corruption trial of former Illinois Congressman Aaron Schock has recused herself.

U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough on Thursday stepped down from the trial, agreeing with defense attorneys that several issues could create an appearance of bias.

One of the issues is Schock’s work with former Sen. Mark Kirk in 2011 to get President Barack Obama to sign a commission for Judge James E. Shadid before one for Myerscough. That gave Shadid seniority and allowed him to become chief judge for the Central District of Illinois over Myerscough

In her ruling, Myerscough insisted she could remain impartial. But she agreed the facts could cause the public to question her judgment. Shadid must now pick a new judge.

Schock, a Republican from Peoria, is accused of misusing government and campaign money.

