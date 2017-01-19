Sports Listen

Judge removed from string of cases after trial’s abrupt end

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN January 19, 2017 12:37 pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The mystery behind unusual happenings in a federal judge’s courtroom is deepening. Court records show the judge has removed herself from more than two dozen cases since a trial she presided over abruptly ended last month.

The one-page orders reviewed by The Associated Press say U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi asked for at least 27 cases to be reassigned, but no reason is given.

On Dec. 6, a trial in Minaldi’s Lake Charles courtroom was cut short without explanation before a jury could be picked to hear the case against a man charged with producing child pornography. Chief Judge Dee Drell said in an order that he was exercising his prerogative in canceling that trial and reassigning it to himself.

Government News
