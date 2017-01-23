Sports Listen

Judge to hear pretrial matters in police shooting case

By DAN SEWELL January 23, 2017 12:04 am
CINCINNATI (AP) — The judge who will preside over the murder retrial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer will go over pretrial issues in the first hearing in the case since the prosecution revised its team.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (GIZ) scheduled a Monday morning hearing in the Ray Tensing case, scheduled for trial May 25.

Prosecutor Joe Deters recently announced that he and his two assistants in the first trial are off the case, in favor of two other veteran assistants. He says they will bring a fresh set of eyes, after a November mistrial when the jury deadlocked.

Tensing, who is white, has said he feared for his life when black motorist Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the July 2015 traffic stop.

