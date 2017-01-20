Sports Listen

Just 3 DC council members and mayor to watch parade

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 7:54 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Only three of the District of Columbia’s 13 council members plan to view the presidential inauguration from the Wilson Building.

Normally, the district’s elected officials jostle with hand-picked constituents for a premier view of the inaugural parade. This year, The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2k8ccxi ) only three council members and Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser have said they’ll be watching.

Republican President-elect Donald Trump had the support of only 4.1?percent of the city’s voters in November.

Some council members describe their absence as a political gesture. Others have personal or public business elsewhere.

Democratic Council member Jack Evans says he can’t remember a similarly small turnout in his 26 years in office. He’s planning on coming to watch what he says he views as “a historic occasion.”

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

