Sports Listen

Trending:

TechnologyTrump administrationNational parksTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Israeli leader urges no ‘surprises’ for Trump administration Next Story Trump’s biggest campaign promises face ‘Day 1′ test
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Justices reject appeal over…

Justices reject appeal over Illinois concealed-carry rules

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 10:26 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won’t hear an appeal challenging Illinois’ system for issuing permits for people to carry concealed weapons in public.

The justices on Monday let stand a lower court ruling that upheld the state’s requirements for obtaining a concealed-carry license.

Three men sued state officials after they said a state review board denied their permit requests without offering an adequate explanation. After the state amended its regulations in 2015, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the new requirements.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

The new regulations require a review board to explain the basis for any denial and give an applicant 15 days to respond.

Advertisement

The men say the new rules still violate their due process rights.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Justices reject appeal over…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1964: 24th Amendment eliminates poll tax

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Israeli leader urges no ‘surprises’ for Trump administration Next Story Trump’s biggest campaign promises face ‘Day 1′ test