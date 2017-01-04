Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Trump uses Assange to cast doubt on US intel case on hacking
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Kansas Congressman's son 'dabs'…

Kansas Congressman’s son ‘dabs’ during swearing-in photo op

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 9:13 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Kansas Congressman is dishing out discipline after his 17-year-old son pulled a dance move resembling a sneeze during a photo shoot with House Speaker Paul Ryan after the U.S. House of Representatives swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall tweeted: “He’s grounded.”

During the photo shoot Tuesday, Cal Marshall held the Bible with his father and Ryan. As the photographer prepared to take photos, the son raised one arm in the move popularized by sports celebrities known as dabbing, hiding his face as if he was about to sneeze.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Ryan asked if he was OK. As the teen began laughing, Marshall said, “He’s sneezing.”

Advertisement

Marshall, an obstetrician, won the 1st District seat after beating incumbent tea party favorite Tim Huelskamp in the Republican primary.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Kansas Congressman's son 'dabs'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1896: Utah becomes 45th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Trump uses Assange to cast doubt on US intel case on hacking