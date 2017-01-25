Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionOMBNavyMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Kansas GOP Rep. Lynn…

Kansas GOP Rep. Lynn Jenkins to retire after 5 terms

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 12:43 pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kansas Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins says she will retire from Congress when her current term expires in two years.

The 53-year-old Jenkins has had a low national profile but is a member of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. That panel will be in the middle of this year’s GOP effort to recast President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul and revamp the federal tax code.

She announced her decision Wednesday on her campaign’s Facebook page.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

She said she will not seek any office in 2018. That surprised some Republicans in the state who anticipated she might run for governor.

Advertisement

Jenkins is serving her fifth House term. She said she will seek private sector opportunities.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Kansas GOP Rep. Lynn…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1776: First national memorial ordered by Congress

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended