Kentucky police sergeant’s name released in fatal shooting

FULTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a western Kentucky police officer who fatally shot a man earlier this week.
Kentucky State Police say in a news release that Fulton police Sgt. James Buckingham remains on administrative leave stemming from Monday’s shooting.
Preliminary autopsy results show 43-year-old Charles Christopher McClure was shot twice in the torso. Police say McClure had a knife and a metal pole and had refused to obey officers’ orders.
OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents
Police had been called to the scene after 911 calls reported a man acting erratically and smashing car windows with a pole.
Both Buckingham and McClure are white. Buckingham has been with the department for seven years and has been a law enforcement officer in the state for more than three decades.