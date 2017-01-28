Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Koch political network to…

Koch political network to spend $300M to $400M over 2 years

By STEVE PEOPLES January 28, 2017 7:16 pm
Share

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — The conservative Koch network plans to spend between $300 million and $400 million to influence politics and public policy over the next two years, intensifying its nationwide efforts in the initial years of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Network officials disclosed their rough spending plans Saturday as donors gathered at a luxury hotel in the California desert.

Billionaire industrialist Charles Koch is hosting the event, which has attracted more than 550 donors, each willing to donate at least $100,000 each year to the various groups backed by the Koch brothers — a network of education, policy and political entities that aim to promote a smaller, less intrusive government.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Koch and many of his top donors refused to support Trump in the run-up to his election.

Advertisement

The network’s spending level marks an increase from the two years before the 2016 election, which was roughly $250 million. Ignoring the presidential race, the network focused on several key Senate races, along with promoting conservative policies at the state level across the nation.

Charles and his brother David Koch have hosted such gatherings of donors and politicians for years, but usually in private.

Several reporters, including one from The Associated Press, were invited to attend some of the forums. As a condition of attending, reporters were not permitted to identify any donors without their permission.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Koch political network to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended